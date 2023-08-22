Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars in today's trading session
Adani Ent stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 2577.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2638.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2581.25 and closed at ₹2577.1. The stock had a high of ₹2655.4 and a low of ₹2581.25. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹300,800.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, there were 217,662 shares traded.
22 Aug 2023, 09:01:30 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2638.6, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹2577.1
The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2638.6, which is a 2.39 percent increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 61.5. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
22 Aug 2023, 08:10:58 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2577.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 217,662. The closing price for the stock was ₹2577.1.
