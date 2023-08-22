Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 2577.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2638.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2581.25 and closed at 2577.1. The stock had a high of 2655.4 and a low of 2581.25. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 300,800.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, there were 217,662 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2638.6, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹2577.1

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2638.6, which is a 2.39 percent increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 61.5. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

22 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2577.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 217,662. The closing price for the stock was 2577.1.

