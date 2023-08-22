Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars in today's trading session

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2581.25 and closed at ₹2577.1. The stock had a high of ₹2655.4 and a low of ₹2581.25. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹300,800.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, there were 217,662 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2638.6, which is a 2.39 percent increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 61.5. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 217,662. The closing price for the stock was ₹2577.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!