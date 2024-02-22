Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Dips Amid Market Volatility

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises had a volatile trading day, with an open price of ₹3237.90 and a close price of ₹3228.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3299.95 and a low of ₹3204.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹367,473.66 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3308.85, and the 52-week low was ₹1103. The BSE volume for the day was 160,301 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹3223.45 with a percent change of -0.16% and a net change of -5.2 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Ent had a trading volume of 160301 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹3228.65.
