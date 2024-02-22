Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Dips Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises had a volatile trading day, with an open price of 3237.90 and a close price of 3228.65. The stock reached a high of 3299.95 and a low of 3204.65. The market capitalization stood at 367,473.66 crore. The 52-week high was 3308.85, and the 52-week low was 1103. The BSE volume for the day was 160,301 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

