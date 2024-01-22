Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Positive Trading Session

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹2932.95 and closed at ₹2915.95. The stock had a high of ₹3013.95 and a low of ₹2890.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹340626.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3739 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 111112 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Adani Ent Top active call options for Adani Ent at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹50.0 (+20.34%) & ₹26.5 (+6.85%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ent at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹14.4 (-71.49%) & ₹7.8 (-63.47%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2987.95 72.0 2.47 3739.0 1017.1 340626.63 Coal India 398.95 15.25 3.97 395.8 207.7 245862.05 Sindhu Trade Links 25.5 0.06 0.24 35.34 16.5 3931.92 Anmol India 58.7 -1.01 -1.69 68.0 27.0 334.09 Chandra Prabhu International 35.41 0.91 2.64 41.0 21.75 65.47

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2987.95, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹2915.95 Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2987.95. There has been a 2.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 72. This indicates positive momentum in the stock.

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is ₹2890.2, while the high price is ₹3013.95.

Adani Ent January futures opened at 2928.6 as against previous close of 2928.3 Adani Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 2987.9. The bid price stands at 2990.05, while the offer price is 2994.0. The bid quantity and the offer quantity are both 300. The open interest for Adani Enterprises is 10,919,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.07% 3 Months 11.12% 6 Months 20.67% YTD 2.34% 1 Year -15.82%

