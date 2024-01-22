Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 2915.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2987.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ent opened at 2932.95 and closed at 2915.95. The stock had a high of 3013.95 and a low of 2890.2. The market capitalization of the company is 340626.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3739 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 111112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:55 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 50.0 (+20.34%) & 26.5 (+6.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 2900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 14.4 (-71.49%) & 7.8 (-63.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2987.9572.02.473739.01017.1340626.63
Coal India398.9515.253.97395.8207.7245862.05
Sindhu Trade Links25.50.060.2435.3416.53931.92
Anmol India58.7-1.01-1.6968.027.0334.09
Chandra Prabhu International35.410.912.6441.021.7565.47
22 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2987.95, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹2915.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2987.95. There has been a 2.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 72. This indicates positive momentum in the stock.

22 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2890.2, while the high price is 3013.95.

22 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Adani Ent January futures opened at 2928.6 as against previous close of 2928.3

Adani Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 2987.9. The bid price stands at 2990.05, while the offer price is 2994.0. The bid quantity and the offer quantity are both 300. The open interest for Adani Enterprises is 10,919,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2987.95, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹2915.95

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 2987.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.47, which indicates a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 72, suggesting that the stock has increased by 72. Overall, the stock of Adani Enterprises is performing well with a positive movement in its price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.07%
3 Months11.12%
6 Months20.67%
YTD2.34%
1 Year-15.82%
22 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2987.95, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹2915.95

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock is currently priced at 2987.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.47, resulting in a net change of 72.

22 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2915.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 111,112 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2,915.95.

