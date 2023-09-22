Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2476.55 and closed at ₹2471.4. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹2502.8, while the lowest price was ₹2461. The company's market capitalization is ₹282,788.68 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹4189.55 and a low of ₹1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 106,406 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.57%
|3 Months
|-1.25%
|6 Months
|38.2%
|YTD
|-35.74%
|1 Year
|-31.89%
The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2480.6 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 9.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.37% and the net change in price is 9.2.
On the last day, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 106,406 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2471.4.
