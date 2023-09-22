Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Adani Ent stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 2471.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2480.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at 2476.55 and closed at 2471.4. The stock's highest price for the day was 2502.8, while the lowest price was 2461. The company's market capitalization is 282,788.68 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 4189.55 and a low of 1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 106,406 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.57%
3 Months-1.25%
6 Months38.2%
YTD-35.74%
1 Year-31.89%
22 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2480.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹2471.4

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2480.6 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 9.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.37% and the net change in price is 9.2.

22 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2471.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 106,406 shares. The closing price for the day was 2471.4.

