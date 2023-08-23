Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock slides amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 2697.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2675.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2671.5 and closed at 2638.6. The stock had a high of 2720.65 and a low of 2658.7. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 307,538.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, there were 255,546 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2675.95, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹2697.7

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2675.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.81, resulting in a net change of -21.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.86%
3 Months-2.64%
6 Months71.73%
YTD-30.07%
1 Year-11.59%
23 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2697.7, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹2638.6

The current stock price of Adani Ent is 2697.7 with a percent change of 2.24 and a net change of 59.1. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.24% and the price has increased by 59.1.

23 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2638.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises BSE had a trading volume of 255,546 shares, with a closing price of 2,638.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.