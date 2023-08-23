Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock slides amid market downturn

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2671.5 and closed at ₹2638.6. The stock had a high of ₹2720.65 and a low of ₹2658.7. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹307,538.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, there were 255,546 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2675.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.81, resulting in a net change of -21.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.86%
|3 Months
|-2.64%
|6 Months
|71.73%
|YTD
|-30.07%
|1 Year
|-11.59%
The current stock price of Adani Ent is ₹2697.7 with a percent change of 2.24 and a net change of 59.1. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.24% and the price has increased by ₹59.1.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises BSE had a trading volume of 255,546 shares, with a closing price of ₹2,638.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!