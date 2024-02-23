Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 3223.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3263.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Ent's stock opened at 3230.65 and closed at 3223.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3272.05, while the low was 3210.75. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 371,993.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3308.85, and the 52-week low is 1103. The BSE volume for the day was 79,657 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3223.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 79,657 shares, with a closing price of 3,223.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!