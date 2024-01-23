Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent faces downward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 2987.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2962.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3012 and closed at 2987.95. The stock reached a high of 3012.1 and a low of 2979.95. The market capitalization of the company is 340,860.34 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3739 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 8895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2962.3, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹2987.95

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2962.3. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -25.65, indicating a decrease of 25.65.

23 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2965, while the high price is 3012.1.

23 Jan 2024, 10:54 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 23 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 19.65 (-36.71%) & 38.1 (-30.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 23 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 2900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2850.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 13.5 (-34.15%) & 9.1 (-36.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2986.15-1.8-0.063739.01017.1340421.43
Coal India390.15-8.8-2.21395.8207.7240438.85
Sindhu Trade Links25.60.311.2335.3416.53947.34
Anmol India59.650.00.068.027.0339.49
Chandra Prabhu International35.970.561.5841.021.7566.51
23 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2989.6, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹2987.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ent is 2989.6, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.06% and the net change in the stock price is 1.65.

23 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Enterprises stock today is 2977.25 and the high price is 3012.1.

23 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Adani Ent January futures opened at 3009.3 as against previous close of 2991.45

Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2996.6. The bid price and offer price are 3000.05 and 3001.85 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 300. The open interest for Adani Ent is 10756500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2995, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2987.95

Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 2995. There has been a 0.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.05.

23 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.29%
3 Months14.29%
6 Months23.66%
YTD4.88%
1 Year-13.55%
23 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2987.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8,895 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,987.95.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.