Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent faces downward trend in trading

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2962.3, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹2987.95 The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2962.3. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -25.65, indicating a decrease of ₹25.65.

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is ₹2965, while the high price is ₹3012.1.

Top active options for Adani Ent Top active call options for Adani Ent at 23 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹19.65 (-36.71%) & ₹38.1 (-30.92%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ent at 23 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2850.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹13.5 (-34.15%) & ₹9.1 (-36.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2986.15 -1.8 -0.06 3739.0 1017.1 340421.43 Coal India 390.15 -8.8 -2.21 395.8 207.7 240438.85 Sindhu Trade Links 25.6 0.31 1.23 35.34 16.5 3947.34 Anmol India 59.65 0.0 0.0 68.0 27.0 339.49 Chandra Prabhu International 35.97 0.56 1.58 41.0 21.75 66.51

Adani Ent January futures opened at 3009.3 as against previous close of 2991.45 Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2996.6. The bid price and offer price are 3000.05 and 3001.85 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 300. The open interest for Adani Ent is 10756500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2995, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2987.95 Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹2995. There has been a 0.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.05.

Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.29% 3 Months 14.29% 6 Months 23.66% YTD 4.88% 1 Year -13.55%