Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock plummets amidst market volatility

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises had an opening price of ₹2200 and a closing price of ₹2195.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2218.75 and a low of ₹2153.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹247,636.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1, respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 106,746 shares.
Adani Ent, currently trading at a spot price of 2172.65, has a bid price of 2182.2 and an offer price of 2183.15. The offer quantity stands at 300 while the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 10,016,100.
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ent is ₹2172.25. There has been a 1.04% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -22.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.37%
|3 Months
|-14.9%
|6 Months
|-12.24%
|YTD
|-43.69%
|1 Year
|-46.14%
