Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock plummets amidst market volatility

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 2195.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2172.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises had an opening price of 2200 and a closing price of 2195.15. The stock reached a high of 2218.75 and a low of 2153.3. The market capitalization of the company is 247,636.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1, respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 106,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Enterprises stock reached a low price of 2153.3 and a high price of 2218.75 on the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 10:07 AM IST Adani Ent November futures opened at 2182.7 as against previous close of 2181.0

Adani Ent, currently trading at a spot price of 2172.65, has a bid price of 2182.2 and an offer price of 2183.15. The offer quantity stands at 300 while the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 10,016,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2172.25, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹2195.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ent is 2172.25. There has been a 1.04% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -22.9.

23 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.37%
3 Months-14.9%
6 Months-12.24%
YTD-43.69%
1 Year-46.14%
23 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2172.25, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹2195.15

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2172.25. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by 22.9.

23 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2195.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE exchange, the volume of shares traded was 106,746. The closing price for the stock was 2195.15.

