Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent slumps in trading today

On the last day, Adani Ent had an open price of ₹2404.95 and a close price of ₹2401.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2443 and a low of ₹2384. The market capitalization for Adani Ent is ₹272,830.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 45,255 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Adani Ent Top active call options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.6 (-69.5%) & ₹3.5 (-73.38%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹29.35 (+193.5%) & ₹55.0 (+204.71%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ent share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2411.71 10 Days 2444.68 20 Days 2450.63 50 Days 2489.86 100 Days 2460.08 300 Days 2368.38

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹2312.45 and a high of ₹2410.70 on the current day.

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2324, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹2393.25 The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2324. There has been a percent change of -2.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -69.25, which means the stock has decreased by ₹69.25.

Adani Ent Live Updates ADANI ENTERPRISES More Information

Adani Ent October futures opened at 2392.1 as against previous close of 2395.85 Adani Enterprises, a leading Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 2331.8. The bid price is 2329.0, with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 2329.9, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 7584900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2335.35 -57.9 -2.42 4189.55 1017.1 266230.16 Coal India 308.1 -4.2 -1.34 319.55 207.7 189873.66 Sindhu Trade Links 23.06 -0.94 -3.92 32.0 15.3 3555.69 Anmol India 48.1 1.75 3.78 63.4 24.23 273.76 Hemang Resources 34.48 0.05 0.15 117.0 33.0 45.51

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2332.55, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹2393.25 The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that its price is ₹2332.55. There has been a percent change of -2.54%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -60.7, suggesting a decline in the stock. Click here for Adani Ent AGM

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Adani Enterprises stock is ₹2316 and the high price is ₹2410.7.

Top active options for Adani Ent Top active call options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (-73.38%) & ₹11.95 (-65.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.55 (+165.5%) & ₹49.15 (+172.3%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2330, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹2393.25 As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is ₹2330. There has been a percent change of -2.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -63.25, highlighting a decline in the stock price.

Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2335.7 -57.55 -2.4 4189.55 1017.1 266270.06 Coal India 309.7 -2.6 -0.83 319.55 207.7 190859.7 Sindhu Trade Links 23.98 -0.02 -0.08 32.0 15.3 3697.55 Anmol India 47.66 1.31 2.83 63.4 24.23 271.25 Hemang Resources 34.3 -0.13 -0.38 117.0 33.0 45.28

Adani Ent October futures opened at 2392.1 as against previous close of 2395.85 Adani Ent, a stock trading at a spot price of 2348.3, has a bid price of 2345.35 and an offer price of 2346.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. Additionally, the open interest for Adani Ent is 7986000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Adani Enterprises stock is ₹2330.55, while the high price is ₹2410.7.

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2353, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹2393.25 The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2353. There has been a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -40.25, which means the stock has decreased by ₹40.25.

Top active options for Adani Ent Top active call options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.35 (-44.32%) & ₹5.65 (-57.03%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.9 (+49.0%) & ₹29.9 (+65.65%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2345.15 -48.1 -2.01 4189.55 1017.1 267347.36 Coal India 309.35 -2.95 -0.94 319.55 207.7 190644.0 Sindhu Trade Links 23.7 -0.3 -1.25 32.0 15.3 3654.37 Anmol India 47.9 1.55 3.34 63.4 24.23 272.62 Hemang Resources 34.4 -0.03 -0.09 117.0 33.0 45.41

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2350.2, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹2393.25 The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ent is ₹2350.2. The percent change is -1.8% and the net change is -43.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.8% or ₹43.05.

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range Adani Enterprises stock had a low price of ₹2346.45 and a high price of ₹2410.7 on the current day.

Adani Ent October futures opened at 2392.1 as against previous close of 2395.85 Adani Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 2376.95. The bid price for the stock is 2374.75, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 2376.2, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 8,331,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2371.45, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹2393.25 Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is ₹2371.45. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.8, implying a decrease of ₹21.8 in the stock price.

Adani Ent Live Updates ADANI ENTERPRISES More Information

Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.48% 3 Months 1.02% 6 Months 32.76% YTD -37.96% 1 Year -28.7%

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2403, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹2393.25 The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2403. There has been a 0.41% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 9.75 points.

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2401.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,255. The closing price for the stock was ₹2401.9.