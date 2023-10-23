Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent slumps in trading today

On the last day, Adani Ent had an open price of ₹2404.95 and a close price of ₹2401.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2443 and a low of ₹2384. The market capitalization for Adani Ent is ₹272,830.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 45,255 shares.
Top active options for Adani Ent
Top active call options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.6 (-69.5%) & ₹3.5 (-73.38%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹29.35 (+193.5%) & ₹55.0 (+204.71%) respectively.
Adani Ent share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2411.71
|10 Days
|2444.68
|20 Days
|2450.63
|50 Days
|2489.86
|100 Days
|2460.08
|300 Days
|2368.38
Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹2312.45 and a high of ₹2410.70 on the current day.
Adani Ent Live Updates
Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Enterprises
|2335.35
|-57.9
|-2.42
|4189.55
|1017.1
|266230.16
|Coal India
|308.1
|-4.2
|-1.34
|319.55
|207.7
|189873.66
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.06
|-0.94
|-3.92
|32.0
|15.3
|3555.69
|Anmol India
|48.1
|1.75
|3.78
|63.4
|24.23
|273.76
|Hemang Resources
|34.48
|0.05
|0.15
|117.0
|33.0
|45.51
Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Adani Enterprises stock is ₹2316 and the high price is ₹2410.7.
Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Enterprises
|2335.7
|-57.55
|-2.4
|4189.55
|1017.1
|266270.06
|Coal India
|309.7
|-2.6
|-0.83
|319.55
|207.7
|190859.7
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.98
|-0.02
|-0.08
|32.0
|15.3
|3697.55
|Anmol India
|47.66
|1.31
|2.83
|63.4
|24.23
|271.25
|Hemang Resources
|34.3
|-0.13
|-0.38
|117.0
|33.0
|45.28
Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Adani Enterprises stock is ₹2330.55, while the high price is ₹2410.7.
Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Enterprises
|2345.15
|-48.1
|-2.01
|4189.55
|1017.1
|267347.36
|Coal India
|309.35
|-2.95
|-0.94
|319.55
|207.7
|190644.0
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.7
|-0.3
|-1.25
|32.0
|15.3
|3654.37
|Anmol India
|47.9
|1.55
|3.34
|63.4
|24.23
|272.62
|Hemang Resources
|34.4
|-0.03
|-0.09
|117.0
|33.0
|45.41
Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Enterprises stock had a low price of ₹2346.45 and a high price of ₹2410.7 on the current day.
Adani Ent Live Updates
Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|3 Months
|1.02%
|6 Months
|32.76%
|YTD
|-37.96%
|1 Year
|-28.7%
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2401.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,255. The closing price for the stock was ₹2401.9.
