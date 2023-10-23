Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent slumps in trading today

18 min read . 01:31 PM IST
Adani Ent stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.89 %. The stock closed at 2393.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2324 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Adani Ent had an open price of 2404.95 and a close price of 2401.9. The stock reached a high of 2443 and a low of 2384. The market capitalization for Adani Ent is 272,830.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 45,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.6 (-69.5%) & 3.5 (-73.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 29.35 (+193.5%) & 55.0 (+204.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Adani Ent share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2411.71
10 Days2444.68
20 Days2450.63
50 Days2489.86
100 Days2460.08
300 Days2368.38
23 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of 2312.45 and a high of 2410.70 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2324, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹2393.25

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2324. There has been a percent change of -2.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -69.25, which means the stock has decreased by 69.25.

23 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2392.1 as against previous close of 2395.85

Adani Enterprises, a leading Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 2331.8. The bid price is 2329.0, with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 2329.9, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 7584900.

23 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2335.35-57.9-2.424189.551017.1266230.16
Coal India308.1-4.2-1.34319.55207.7189873.66
Sindhu Trade Links23.06-0.94-3.9232.015.33555.69
Anmol India48.11.753.7863.424.23273.76
Hemang Resources34.480.050.15117.033.045.51
23 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2332.55, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹2393.25

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that its price is 2332.55. There has been a percent change of -2.54%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -60.7, suggesting a decline in the stock.

Click here for Adani Ent AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Enterprises stock is 2316 and the high price is 2410.7.

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.5 (-73.38%) & 11.95 (-65.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.55 (+165.5%) & 49.15 (+172.3%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2330, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹2393.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is 2330. There has been a percent change of -2.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -63.25, highlighting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2335.7-57.55-2.44189.551017.1266270.06
Coal India309.7-2.6-0.83319.55207.7190859.7
Sindhu Trade Links23.98-0.02-0.0832.015.33697.55
Anmol India47.661.312.8363.424.23271.25
Hemang Resources34.3-0.13-0.38117.033.045.28
23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2392.1 as against previous close of 2395.85

Adani Ent, a stock trading at a spot price of 2348.3, has a bid price of 2345.35 and an offer price of 2346.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. Additionally, the open interest for Adani Ent is 7986000.

23 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Enterprises stock is 2330.55, while the high price is 2410.7.

23 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2353, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹2393.25

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2353. There has been a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -40.25, which means the stock has decreased by 40.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.35 (-44.32%) & 5.65 (-57.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.9 (+49.0%) & 29.9 (+65.65%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2345.15-48.1-2.014189.551017.1267347.36
Coal India309.35-2.95-0.94319.55207.7190644.0
Sindhu Trade Links23.7-0.3-1.2532.015.33654.37
Anmol India47.91.553.3463.424.23272.62
Hemang Resources34.4-0.03-0.09117.033.045.41
23 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2350.2, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹2393.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ent is 2350.2. The percent change is -1.8% and the net change is -43.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.8% or 43.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Enterprises stock had a low price of 2346.45 and a high price of 2410.7 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2392.1 as against previous close of 2395.85

Adani Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 2376.95. The bid price for the stock is 2374.75, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 2376.2, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 8,331,600.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2371.45, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹2393.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is 2371.45. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.8, implying a decrease of 21.8 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months1.02%
6 Months32.76%
YTD-37.96%
1 Year-28.7%
23 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2403, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹2393.25

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2403. There has been a 0.41% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 9.75 points.

23 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2401.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,255. The closing price for the stock was 2401.9.

