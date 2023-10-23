Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent slumps in trading today

On the last day, Adani Ent had an open price of ₹2404.95 and a close price of ₹2401.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2443 and a low of ₹2384. The market capitalization for Adani Ent is ₹272,830.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 45,255 shares.
Top active call options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.6 (-69.5%) & ₹3.5 (-73.38%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ent at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹29.35 (+193.5%) & ₹55.0 (+204.71%) respectively.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2411.71
|10 Days
|2444.68
|20 Days
|2450.63
|50 Days
|2489.86
|100 Days
|2460.08
|300 Days
|2368.38
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Enterprises
|2335.35
|-57.9
|-2.42
|4189.55
|1017.1
|266230.16
|Coal India
|308.1
|-4.2
|-1.34
|319.55
|207.7
|189873.66
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.06
|-0.94
|-3.92
|32.0
|15.3
|3555.69
|Anmol India
|48.1
|1.75
|3.78
|63.4
|24.23
|273.76
|Hemang Resources
|34.48
|0.05
|0.15
|117.0
|33.0
|45.51
Click here for Adani Ent AGM
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|3 Months
|1.02%
|6 Months
|32.76%
|YTD
|-37.96%
|1 Year
|-28.7%
The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2403. There has been a 0.41% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 9.75 points.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,255. The closing price for the stock was ₹2401.9.
