Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2716.05 and closed at ₹2697.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2722.75 and a low of ₹2490.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹288,431.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 274,429 shares.
Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2592.35, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹2530.1
The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2592.35. There has been a 2.46 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹62.25.
Adani Ent Live Updates
Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.48%
|3 Months
|-3.51%
|6 Months
|80.11%
|YTD
|-34.42%
|1 Year
|-16.51%
Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2530.1, down -6.21% from yesterday's ₹2697.7
Adani Enterprises Ltd (Adani Ent) stock is currently priced at ₹2530.1 with a percent change of -6.21 and a net change of -167.6. This indicates a significant decrease in the stock price, suggesting a downward trend. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely to assess the reasons behind this decline and make informed decisions regarding their investments in Adani Ent.
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2697.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 274,429 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,697.7.
