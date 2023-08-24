Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 2.46 %. The stock closed at 2530.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2592.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at 2716.05 and closed at 2697.7. The stock reached a high of 2722.75 and a low of 2490.05. The market capitalization of the company is 288,431.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 274,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2592.35, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹2530.1

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2592.35. There has been a 2.46 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 62.25.

24 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.48%
3 Months-3.51%
6 Months80.11%
YTD-34.42%
1 Year-16.51%
24 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2530.1, down -6.21% from yesterday's ₹2697.7

Adani Enterprises Ltd (Adani Ent) stock is currently priced at 2530.1 with a percent change of -6.21 and a net change of -167.6. This indicates a significant decrease in the stock price, suggesting a downward trend. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely to assess the reasons behind this decline and make informed decisions regarding their investments in Adani Ent.

24 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2697.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 274,429 shares and closed at a price of 2,697.7.

