e-paper

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 2987.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2897.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at a price of 3012 and closed at 2987.95. The stock reached a high of 3012.1 and a low of 2885.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently at 330,286.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is at 3739, while the 52-week low is at 1017.1. On the BSE, a total volume of 144,412 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2987.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 144,412 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,987.95.

