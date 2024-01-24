Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at a price of ₹3012 and closed at ₹2987.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3012.1 and a low of ₹2885.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently at ₹330,286.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is at ₹3739, while the 52-week low is at ₹1017.1. On the BSE, a total volume of 144,412 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
