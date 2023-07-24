comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 2416.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2421.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:53:22 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2421.05, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹2416.65

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2421.05. There has been a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.4, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 09:36:25 AM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2416, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹2416.65

The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2416 with a percent change of -0.03% and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.03% compared to the previous trading day and has decreased by 0.65 in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

24 Jul 2023, 09:15:19 AM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2424.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2416.65

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2424.65. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 8. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small gain.

24 Jul 2023, 09:06:36 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2416.65, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2419.55

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2416.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -2.9. This suggests that the stock has decreased by 2.9.

24 Jul 2023, 08:28:19 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2419.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a volume of 105,905 shares and a closing price of 2,419.55.

