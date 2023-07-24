Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Trading Today

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2421.05, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹2416.65 The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2421.05. There has been a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.4, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Click here for Adani Ent Profit Loss

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2416, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹2416.65 The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2416 with a percent change of -0.03% and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.03% compared to the previous trading day and has decreased by ₹0.65 in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Ent Live Updates

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2424.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2416.65 The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2424.65. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹8. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small gain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2416.65, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2419.55 The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2416.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -2.9. This suggests that the stock has decreased by ₹2.9.