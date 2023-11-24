Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 2174.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2180 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2190 and closed at 2172.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 2190, while the lowest was 2161.5. The company's market capitalization is 247,870.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. A total of 24,401 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2180, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2174.3

The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price of the stock is 2180. There has been a percentage change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.7 points.

24 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2172.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,401. The closing price for the stock was 2,172.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.