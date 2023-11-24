Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Today's Trading

Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2190 and closed at ₹2172.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2190, while the lowest was ₹2161.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹247,870.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. A total of 24,401 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.