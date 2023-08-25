Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stocks plummet as market sentiments turn bearish

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2587.95 and closed at ₹2530.10. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2613.80, while the lowest price was ₹2532. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹289,474.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, and the 52-week low is ₹1017.10. The total BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 220,925 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2526.2, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹2539.25 The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2526.2. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.05, which means the stock has dropped by ₹13.05. Share Via

Adani Ent August futures opened at 2541.05 as against previous close of 2541.6 Adani Enterprises Ltd (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2540. The bid price is 2540.6, and the offer price is 2541.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The open interest for Adani Ent stands at 9978600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2533.2, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹2539.25 The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is at ₹2533.2. There has been a decrease of 0.24% in the stock's value, with a net change of -6.05. Share Via

Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.41% 3 Months -5.1% 6 Months 83.67% YTD -34.18% 1 Year -18.98% Share Via

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2539.25, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹2530.1 The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2539.25. There has been a 0.36 percent change, with a net change of 9.15. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2530.1 on last trading day On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 220,925 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹2530.1. Share Via