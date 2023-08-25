Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stocks plummet as market sentiments turn bearish

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2587.95 and closed at ₹2530.10. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2613.80, while the lowest price was ₹2532. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹289,474.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, and the 52-week low is ₹1017.10. The total BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 220,925 shares.

