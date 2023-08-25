Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stocks plummet as market sentiments turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 2539.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2526.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2587.95 and closed at 2530.10. The highest price reached during the day was 2613.80, while the lowest price was 2532. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 289,474.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, and the 52-week low is 1017.10. The total BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 220,925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2526.2, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹2539.25

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2526.2. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.05, which means the stock has dropped by 13.05.

25 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Ent August futures opened at 2541.05 as against previous close of 2541.6

Adani Enterprises Ltd (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2540. The bid price is 2540.6, and the offer price is 2541.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The open interest for Adani Ent stands at 9978600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2533.2, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹2539.25

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is at 2533.2. There has been a decrease of 0.24% in the stock's value, with a net change of -6.05.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.41%
3 Months-5.1%
6 Months83.67%
YTD-34.18%
1 Year-18.98%
25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2539.25, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹2530.1

The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2539.25. There has been a 0.36 percent change, with a net change of 9.15.

25 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2530.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 220,925 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2530.1.

