Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 2416.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2418 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises had an open price of 2422.05 and a close price of 2416.65 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 2439, while the lowest price was 2412.05. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 275,652.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 126,884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2416.65 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 126,884 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,416.65.

