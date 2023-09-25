Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet in today's trading session

Adani Enterprises had an opening price of ₹2486.05 and a closing price of ₹2480.6 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹2497.55 and a low of ₹2460.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹281,004.58 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 72,654 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2464.95. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹15.65.
