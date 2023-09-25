Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 2480.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2464.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises had an opening price of 2486.05 and a closing price of 2480.6 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 2497.55 and a low of 2460.2. The market capitalization of the company is 281,004.58 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 72,654 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2464.95, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹2480.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2464.95. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by 15.65.

25 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2480.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,654. The closing price of the shares was 2480.6.

