Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent sees gains in today's trading

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2817 and closed at ₹2801.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2848 and a low of ₹2791.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹320,043.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 133,933 shares on the BSE.
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2827. It has experienced a 0.7% percent change, resulting in a net change of 19.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.13%
|3 Months
|5.77%
|6 Months
|25.73%
|YTD
|-27.21%
|1 Year
|-27.41%
On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 133,933 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2801.6.
