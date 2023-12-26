Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 2807.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2827 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at 2817 and closed at 2801.6. The stock reached a high of 2848 and a low of 2791.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 320,043.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 133,933 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2827, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹2807.4

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2827. It has experienced a 0.7% percent change, resulting in a net change of 19.6.

26 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.13%
3 Months5.77%
6 Months25.73%
YTD-27.21%
1 Year-27.41%
26 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2817, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2807.4

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2817, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 9.6. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a net change of 9.6 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2801.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 133,933 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2801.6.

