Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at a price of ₹2904.9 and closed at ₹2902.5. The stock had a high of ₹2926.4 and a low of ₹2805.05. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹329,979.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3739, while the 52-week low was ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 92,059 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
