Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 2902.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2894.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at a price of 2904.9 and closed at 2902.5. The stock had a high of 2926.4 and a low of 2805.05. The market capitalization of the company stood at 329,979.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3739, while the 52-week low was 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 92,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2902.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 92,059 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,902.5.

