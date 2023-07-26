Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 2418.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2465.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2420.05 and closed at 2418.35. The stock reached a high of 2478.65 and a low of 2417 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 281,050.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 261,478 shares of Adani Enterprises were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2418.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 261,478 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,418.35.

