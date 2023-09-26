Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Sees Stock Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2475.6 and closed at ₹2464.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2488.9 and a low of ₹2425. The market capitalization of the company is ₹282,942.58 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 96800 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2484.45. There has been a 0.1 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.5, which means that the stock has increased by ₹2.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|3 Months
|3.12%
|6 Months
|44.05%
|YTD
|-35.67%
|1 Year
|-32.45%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is ₹2481.95. There has been a 0.69 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ent was 96,800 shares and the closing price was ₹2,464.95.
