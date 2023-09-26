Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Sees Stock Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 2481.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2484.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2475.6 and closed at 2464.95. The stock reached a high of 2488.9 and a low of 2425. The market capitalization of the company is 282,942.58 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 96800 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2484.45, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹2481.95

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2484.45. There has been a 0.1 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.5, which means that the stock has increased by 2.5.

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.28%
3 Months3.12%
6 Months44.05%
YTD-35.67%
1 Year-32.45%
26 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2481.95, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹2464.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is 2481.95. There has been a 0.69 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.

26 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2464.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ent was 96,800 shares and the closing price was 2,464.95.

