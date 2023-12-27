Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 2807.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2868.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at 2817 and closed at 2807.4. The highest price for the day was 2892.9 and the lowest price was 2799.7. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 327,043.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 76,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2807.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 76,342 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2807.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.