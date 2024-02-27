Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 3266.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3327.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises had a fluctuating day on the stock market with an open price of 3273, closing slightly lower at 3266.15. The stock reached a high of 3344.1 and a low of 3266. The market capitalization stands at 379341.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3318.75 and the low is 1103. The BSE volume for the day was 66245 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3327.55, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹3266.15

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 3327.55, with a net change of 61.4 and a percent change of 1.88.

27 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3266.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ent was 66245 shares, with a closing price of 3266.15.

