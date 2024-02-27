Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Soars in Trading Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises had a fluctuating day on the stock market with an open price of ₹3273, closing slightly lower at ₹3266.15. The stock reached a high of ₹3344.1 and a low of ₹3266. The market capitalization stands at ₹379341.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3318.75 and the low is ₹1103. The BSE volume for the day was 66245 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹3327.55, with a net change of 61.4 and a percent change of 1.88.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ent was 66245 shares, with a closing price of ₹3266.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!