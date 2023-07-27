Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 2465.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2469.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2468.1 and closed at 2465.35 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 2505.75, while the lowest was 2446.05. The market capitalization of the company is 281,477.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 185,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2465.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the BSE was 185,563 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,465.35.

