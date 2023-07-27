Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2468.1 and closed at ₹2465.35 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹2505.75, while the lowest was ₹2446.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹281,477.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 185,563 shares.
27 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST
