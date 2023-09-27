Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 2456.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2457.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at 2485 and closed at 2481.95. The stock reached a high of 2498.9 and a low of 2453.2 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 280,086.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 55,387 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2457.05, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2456.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2457.05. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the price, with a net change of 0.15.

27 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2481.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the BSE was 55,387 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,481.95.

