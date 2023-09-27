Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2485 and closed at ₹2481.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2498.9 and a low of ₹2453.2 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹280,086.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 55,387 shares were traded.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2457.05. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the price, with a net change of 0.15.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the BSE was 55,387 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹2,481.95.
