Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2543.05 and closed at ₹2539.25. The stock had a high of ₹2549.15 and a low of ₹2487.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹284,413.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low was ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 136,986 shares.
Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2532.75, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹2494.85
The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2532.75. There has been a percent change of 1.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 37.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 37.9 points.
Adani Ent Live Updates
ADANI ENTERPRISES
Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.17%
|3 Months
|-5.52%
|6 Months
|89.7%
|YTD
|-35.32%
|1 Year
|-18.61%
Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2494.85, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹2539.25
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2494.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -44.4, reflecting a decrease of ₹44.4.
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2539.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 136,986. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,539.25.
