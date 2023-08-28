comScore
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 2494.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2532.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani EntPremium
Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2543.05 and closed at 2539.25. The stock had a high of 2549.15 and a low of 2487.05. The market capitalization of the company was 284,413.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4189.55 and the 52-week low was 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 136,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:46:12 AM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2532.75, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹2494.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2532.75. There has been a percent change of 1.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 37.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 37.9 points.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32:42 AM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.17%
3 Months-5.52%
6 Months89.7%
YTD-35.32%
1 Year-18.61%
28 Aug 2023, 09:04:40 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2494.85, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹2539.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2494.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -44.4, reflecting a decrease of 44.4.

28 Aug 2023, 08:10:55 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2539.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 136,986. The closing price for the stock was 2,539.25.

