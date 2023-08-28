Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2543.05 and closed at ₹2539.25. The stock had a high of ₹2549.15 and a low of ₹2487.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹284,413.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low was ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 136,986 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2532.75. There has been a percent change of 1.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 37.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 37.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.17%
|3 Months
|-5.52%
|6 Months
|89.7%
|YTD
|-35.32%
|1 Year
|-18.61%
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2494.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -44.4, reflecting a decrease of ₹44.4.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 136,986. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,539.25.
