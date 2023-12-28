Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 2868.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2842.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2880 and closed at 2868.8. The stock reached a high of 2895.95 and a low of 2835. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 3,24,079.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3899.3 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 126,454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2868.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 126,454 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2,868.8.

