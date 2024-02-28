Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 3327.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3300.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 3343.85 and closed at 3327.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3343.85, while the low was 3274. The market capitalization was 376,251.67 crore with a 52-week high of 3344.1 and a low of 1103. The BSE volume for the day was 39,010 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3327.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Ent BSE shares traded was 39010, with a closing price of 3327.55.

