Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges on Positive Trading Day
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 2429.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2443.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2467 and closed at 2469.1. The stock reached a high of 2486 and a low of 2415.45. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 276,934.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises on that day was 137,670 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:21:11 AM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2443.7, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2429.25

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2443.7. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 14.45 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price.

28 Jul 2023, 09:07:28 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2429.25, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹2469.1

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price of the stock is 2429.25. There has been a percent change of -1.61, which indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -39.85, indicating a decrease of 39.85.

28 Jul 2023, 08:21:38 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2469.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 137,670. The closing price for the stock was 2,469.1.

