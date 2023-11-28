Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2180 and closed at ₹2174.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2250 and a low of ₹2161.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹254,271.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 68,124 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Enterprises stock's low price for the day was ₹2270.8, while the high price reached was ₹2380.9.
Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2368.3. The bid price stands at 2370.3 with a bid quantity of 300. On the other hand, the offer price is 2371.65 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock's open interest is at 8295300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2371.15. There has been a 6.31% percent change, resulting in a net change of 140.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.75%
|3 Months
|-12.29%
|6 Months
|-12.53%
|YTD
|-42.32%
|1 Year
|-43.24%
The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the stock price is ₹2285. There has been a percent change of 2.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 54.55, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Ent stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Ent BSE shares was 68124. The closing price for the shares was ₹2174.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!