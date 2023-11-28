Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 6.31 %. The stock closed at 2230.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2371.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2180 and closed at 2174.3. The stock reached a high of 2250 and a low of 2161.05. The market capitalization of the company is 254,271.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 68,124 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Enterprises stock's low price for the day was 2270.8, while the high price reached was 2380.9.

28 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Adani Ent November futures opened at 2294.4 as against previous close of 2230.25

Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2368.3. The bid price stands at 2370.3 with a bid quantity of 300. On the other hand, the offer price is 2371.65 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock's open interest is at 8295300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2371.15, up 6.31% from yesterday's ₹2230.45

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2371.15. There has been a 6.31% percent change, resulting in a net change of 140.7.

28 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.75%
3 Months-12.29%
6 Months-12.53%
YTD-42.32%
1 Year-43.24%
28 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2285, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹2230.45

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the stock price is 2285. There has been a percent change of 2.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 54.55, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Ent stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

28 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2174.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Ent BSE shares was 68124. The closing price for the shares was 2174.3.

