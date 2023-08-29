Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 2494.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2471.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2544.2 and closed at 2494.85. The stock reached a high of 2580 and a low of 2455.7. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 281,791.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 210,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2471.85, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹2494.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2471.85. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23, indicating a decrease of 23 in the stock price.

29 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2494.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) had a trading volume of 210,472 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,494.85.

