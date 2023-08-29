Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet in today's trading session

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2544.2 and closed at ₹2494.85. The stock reached a high of ₹2580 and a low of ₹2455.7. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹281,791.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 210,472 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2471.85. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23, indicating a decrease of ₹23 in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) had a trading volume of 210,472 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,494.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!