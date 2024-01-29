Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 2902.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2894.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2904.9 and closed at 2902.5. The highest price reached during the day was 2926.4, while the lowest was 2805.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 329,979.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 3506.65, and the 52-week low was 1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 92,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 92,059 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,902.5.

