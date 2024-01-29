Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2904.9 and closed at ₹2902.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2926.4, while the lowest was ₹2805.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹329,979.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹3506.65, and the 52-week low was ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 92,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.