Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 8.66 %. The stock closed at 2230.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2423.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 2285 and closed at 2230.45 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2489 and a low of 2270.8. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 276302.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1136626 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2423.7, up 8.66% from yesterday's ₹2230.45

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2423.7 with a percent change of 8.66 and a net change of 193.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a substantial net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider buying or holding onto the stock. However, it is important to analyze other factors such as market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.

29 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.73%
3 Months-4.91%
6 Months-2.92%
YTD-37.19%
1 Year-37.64%
29 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2423.7, up 8.66% from yesterday's ₹2230.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is 2423.7. It has experienced a percent change of 8.66 and a net change of 193.25.

29 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2230.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) had a trading volume of 1,136,626 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Adani Ent on that day was 2,230.45.

