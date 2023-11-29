Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Surge in Positive Trading

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹2285 and closed at ₹2230.45 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹2489 and a low of ₹2270.8. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹276302.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1136626 shares on the last day.
The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2423.7 with a percent change of 8.66 and a net change of 193.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a substantial net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider buying or holding onto the stock. However, it is important to analyze other factors such as market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.73%
|3 Months
|-4.91%
|6 Months
|-2.92%
|YTD
|-37.19%
|1 Year
|-37.64%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is ₹2423.7. It has experienced a percent change of 8.66 and a net change of 193.25.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) had a trading volume of 1,136,626 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Adani Ent on that day was ₹2,230.45.
