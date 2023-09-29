Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 2482.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2473.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at 2490.95 and closed at 2482.6. The highest price reached during the day was 2510 and the lowest was 2446.75. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is currently 281,950.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 48,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2482.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE saw a trading volume of 48,724 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,482.6.

