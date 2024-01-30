Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Positive Trade Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹2929 and closed at ₹2894.55. The stock had a high of ₹3092 and a low of ₹2928. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹349,319.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3506.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 397,179 shares.

