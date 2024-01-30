Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Positive Trade Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹2929 and closed at ₹2894.55. The stock had a high of ₹3092 and a low of ₹2928. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹349,319.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3506.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 397,179 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Enterprises stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a 5.86% rise and a net change of 169.65. The current stock price is ₹3064.2. This indicates positive market sentiment and potential growth for the company. Investors may be interested in monitoring further developments in Adani Enterprises to capitalize on potential opportunities.
