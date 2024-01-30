Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Positive Trade Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 5.86 %. The stock closed at 2894.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3064.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 2929 and closed at 2894.55. The stock had a high of 3092 and a low of 2928. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 349,319.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3506.65 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 397,179 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹3064.2, up 5.86% from yesterday's ₹2894.55

Adani Enterprises stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a 5.86% rise and a net change of 169.65. The current stock price is 3064.2. This indicates positive market sentiment and potential growth for the company. Investors may be interested in monitoring further developments in Adani Enterprises to capitalize on potential opportunities.

30 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3064.2, up 5.86% from yesterday's ₹2894.55

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 3064.2. There has been a percent change of 5.86, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 169.65, which means that the stock has gained 169.65.

30 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2894.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 397,179 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,894.55.

