Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 2396.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2375 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Enterprises was 2476, and it closed at 2423.7. The stock reached a high of 2476.7 and a low of 2390 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 273,224.07 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 461,532 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Adani Ent November futures opened at 2401.6 as against previous close of 2399.0

Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2376. The bid price and offer price are 2376.0 and 2376.85 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 300. The stock has an open interest of 3684600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2375, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹2396.7

Adani Enterprises stock (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a price of 2375. It has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.91. The net change in the stock price is -21.7, indicating a decline in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.1%
3 Months-7.22%
6 Months-3.88%
YTD-37.89%
1 Year-38.21%
30 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2404.95, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2396.7

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2404.95 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

30 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2423.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 461,532 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,423.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.