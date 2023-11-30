Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Enterprises was ₹2476, and it closed at ₹2423.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2476.7 and a low of ₹2390 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹273,224.07 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹4189.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 461,532 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2376. The bid price and offer price are 2376.0 and 2376.85 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 300. The stock has an open interest of 3684600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Adani Enterprises stock (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a price of ₹2375. It has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.91. The net change in the stock price is -21.7, indicating a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.1%
|3 Months
|-7.22%
|6 Months
|-3.88%
|YTD
|-37.89%
|1 Year
|-38.21%
The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2404.95 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 461,532 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,423.7.
