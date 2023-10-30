Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 2260.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2261.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2215.25 and closed at 2202.9. The stock had a high of 2275 and a low of 2212.05. The market capitalization of the company was 257,640.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4189.55 and the 52-week low was 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 72,945 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2261.1, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2260.75

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2261.1. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor increase.

30 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2202.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises on the BSE recorded a volume of 72,945 shares. The closing price for the day was 2202.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.