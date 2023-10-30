Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2215.25 and closed at ₹2202.9. The stock had a high of ₹2275 and a low of ₹2212.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹257,640.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low was ₹1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 72,945 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.