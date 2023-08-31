Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 2505.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2513.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises had an open price of 2524.95 and a close price of 2505.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2541.95 and a low of 2493.15. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 286,550.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 101,737 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2505.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 101,737 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2505.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.