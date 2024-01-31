Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3088.85 and closed at ₹3064.2. The stock reached a high of ₹3129.5 and a low of ₹3022. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹352,437.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3199.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 138,104 shares.
31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST
