Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 3064.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3091.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3088.85 and closed at 3064.2. The stock reached a high of 3129.5 and a low of 3022. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 352,437.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3199.45 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 138,104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3064.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 138,104 shares and closed at a price of 3,064.2.

