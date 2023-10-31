Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent sees gains as trading surges

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 2299.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2310.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 2262.35 and closed at 2260.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2305 and a low of 2250. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 262,074.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.10. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 44,148 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2310.55, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2299.65

Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 2310.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.9 points. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2260.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 44,148 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 2,260.75.

