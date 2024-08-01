Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3140, reached a high of ₹3197, and a low of ₹3140 before closing at ₹3128.55 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at ₹361277.76 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a 52-week low of ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 55621 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 114.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3197 & ₹3140 yesterday to end at ₹3169.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend