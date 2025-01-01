Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2025, by -2.48 %. The stock closed at 2593.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2529.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2583.95 and closed at 2593.45, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 2583.95 and a low of 2507.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 291,851.9 crore, the company continues to show strong performance, although it remains below its 52-week high of 3743 and above its 52-week low of 2030. The BSE volume was 132,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 68.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2037 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 132 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2593.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2583.95 & 2507.65 yesterday to end at 2529.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

