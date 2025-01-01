Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2583.95 and closed at ₹2593.45, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹2583.95 and a low of ₹2507.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹291,851.9 crore, the company continues to show strong performance, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹3743 and above its 52-week low of ₹2030. The BSE volume was 132,004 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 68.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 132 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2583.95 & ₹2507.65 yesterday to end at ₹2529.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.