Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3177 and closed at ₹3169.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3258.4 and the low was ₹3153. The market capitalization stands at ₹366,937.86 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3743 and the 52-week low is ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 155,543 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/adani-enterprises-to-transfer-adani-wilmar-stake-to-its-shareholders-11722522303608.html
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3266.77
|Support 1
|3160.47
|Resistance 2
|3315.53
|Support 2
|3102.93
|Resistance 3
|3373.07
|Support 3
|3054.17
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 31.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 348.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3258.4 & ₹3153 yesterday to end at ₹3218.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend