Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

2 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 2437.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2462.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2469.8 and closed lower at 2437.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 2519.4 and a low of 2400 during the session. With a market capitalization of 284,292 crore, the stock's performance remains volatile, having a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 839,511 shares.

02 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 72.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6064 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 839 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2437.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2519.4 & 2400 yesterday to end at 2462.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

