Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2469.8 and closed lower at ₹2437.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2519.4 and a low of ₹2400 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹284,292 crore, the stock's performance remains volatile, having a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 839,511 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 72.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 839 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2519.4 & ₹2400 yesterday to end at ₹2462.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.